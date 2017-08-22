Former Nursing Home To House Junior Doctors

Andium Homes has acquired the former Limes Residential Home from the States.
The building on Green Street is now being refurbished, so it can be used in the short-term by key workers including junior doctors.
That is as a means of facilitating the initial phases of the Future Hospital Project.
Head of Businesses Development, Carl Mavity, is expecting the refurbishment to completed by the end of the year.
“We are using the existing building, upgrading where we need to and refurbishing it in order that we can provide accommodation of a suitable quality and configuration for the thirty-nine junior doctors that will end up occupying it.”
Longer-term, Andium intends to redevelop the site into ‘affordable housing’.
Carl says more affordable housing is important for the island.
“There is a demand for more affordable housing, both for rental and for purchase. Andium Homes is working closely with the States and the Housing Minister in order to see that those homes are delivered.”