Fog Latest

Fog has been causing travel delays and disruption this morning.

The day got off to a foggy start…

It's a very foggy morning, do take care on the roads. For all the latest weather and travel throughout the morning, tune in to 103.7fm pic.twitter.com/IpJ4EwA9p7 — Channel 103 (@Channel103) February 17, 2017

…and at the time of writing (10.11, to be precise), conditions have improved very little since.

There have been a number of delays at the airport.

An airport spokesperson said:

“Severe fog conditions are continuing to cause disruption to air services in and out of Jersey Airport this morning resulting in a number of delays and subsequent cancellations.

“Unless advised otherwise, airline advice to passengers due to travel today is to check in on time as planned. Anyone meeting arriving passengers should check the flight status on the travel pages of our website, jerseyairport.com

“Passengers affected by cancelled air services should contact their airline for alternative travel options.

“Airline agents and Ports of Jersey staff at the airport are offering assistance to passengers affected by this disruption.

“We have been advised by Condor Ferries that there is some space available on services to Poole and Portsmouth today.

“The operator is asking that bookings be made in person at the Condor Ferries office at the Elizabeth Terminal.”

Meanwhile, on the roads, Jersey Police has asked drivers to use their lights:

We are dealing with a number of collisions due to the foggy weather make sure you have your lights on so other road users can see you! — States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) February 17, 2017

It’s not all doom and gloom though.

Some fair or sunny periods are forecast for later: