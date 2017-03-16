Fog Forecasters Forge UK Links

Jersey Met is to work more closely with forecasters in the UK, in a bid to reduce flight disruption when heavy fog blankets the island.

Local weather professionals plan to strengthen their communication links with teams at Gatwick, Heathrow and Luton.

The aim is to provide pilots with clearer advice about when they can take off and land.

It comes after thick fog caused a number of delays and cancellations in and out of the island last week.

Senior Forecaster Paul Aked says sharing up to the minute information with UK Meteorologists will save time, fuel and resources.

“If an aircraft can have a good idea of when the fog might lift in the island, it can plan to leave just at the right time to arrive here to match up with that information,” he says.

“Rather than making numerous approaches, it might hold off until our forecaster here can give them the latest information, that might mean a successful landing rather than having to turn back to the UK.”

John Searson, the Principal Forecaster at Jersey Met, says: “Our close proximity to the runway at Jersey Airport, combined with the strong links we’ve forged with our UK counterparts, means that when weather conditions improve or deteriorate – as they do so rapidly – we can quickly communicate those changes.

“During poor weather, our forecasters spend a considerable amount of time talking to commercial pilots, and even more so in foggy conditions when pilots ask for advice before launching.

The forecasters’ current uninterrupted view of the full runway allows them to give real time, second-by- second information to pilots, who value their professional view of their chances of making a successful landing.”

Jersey forecasters are planning to spend time with the UK Met office’s operations team “in due course”, to learn more about how they work.