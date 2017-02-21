Fog Delays: Your Rights

Fog has been causing travel chaos in the Channel Islands for the last few days.

A number of flights have been delayed or cancelled since the end of last week, boosting ferry figures and causing some passengers to complain of waits of more than 40 hours.

But what are your rights when it comes to being disrupted by fog?

Anne King from the Jersey Consumer Council explains:

“Airlines can’t be looking to give you compensation, but the rights you have is that you will be given some vouchers, so you will be given assistance if you are delayed.

“They will give you a refund, or you will be able to re-book should your flight not take off.

“If you’re delayed overnight, the airline must provide you with accommodation and transport to and from the hotel.

“The main thing to do is make sure that if you are out of pocket, you keep your receipts.

“You can even use copy mobile phone statements to show where you have had to make some essential calls.

“Make sure you write to the airline and send the copies of those receipts, not the originals.”

I’m delayed by fog. Am I entitled to compensation?

No, as airlines are not directly responsible for the weather. You are, however, entitled to vouchers for food and drink while you wait.

There is more information here

My flight is delayed overnight. Am I entitled to a free night in a hotel?

Yes. In these circumstances, airlines must provide you with accommodation and transport to and from the airport.

There is more information here

My flight has been cancelled. Am I entitled to a refund?

Yes. You can get your money back for all parts of the ticket you haven’t used. Otherwise, if you still want to travel, your airline must find you an alternative flight.

There is more information here

The Jersey Consumer Council has more information here and here