Fog Causes Postal Delivery Delays

Jersey Post is aiming to be back on schedule by the end of the week, as staff continue to deal with a backlog caused by recent flight delays.

The mail aircraft has been cancelled a number of times since Friday because it was too foggy to land.

It means many Special Delivery and FedEx items have not arrived in the island since last week.

Mail successfully delivered to the harbour last night will be included in delivery rounds this morning.

Kenan Osborne, the Operations Director at Jersey Post, has thanked customers for their patience.

“It’s been really quite a big impact on us,” he says.

“Delivery staff are working really, really hard to make sure they are in a position to process all the mail.

“My team are putting plans together to make sure that everything will get out on delivery.

“By close of play on Friday, we will have processed the remaining, outstanding Second Class mail that will also be coming through, so everyone should have everything they are expecting through their door.

He continues: “We are working with our customers to keep them informed and up to date as local conditions improve.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and support.”

Jersey Post service updates can be viewed here