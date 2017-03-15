FNHC Staff Have Two Weeks To Sign Contract

60 staff at Family Nursing and Home Care have just two weeks to sign new employment contracts, or face redundancy.

The charity and States signed a £7 million funding deal on Friday – which will cover the cost of district nurses and children services.

Subsidies for home care services will still end next year.

Responding to questions in the States Assembly, Health Minister, Senator Andrew Green, said he was aware of the contract situation, adding that employment conditions aren’t his department’s responsibility:

”I am aware that Family Nursing and Home Care have put some staff on notice for change of their contract, and possible redundancy, but it’s entirely a matter for them how they will deliver a modern service.

”This is a changing environment, there is a lot more competition out there for Family Nursing to compete against, and they have to respond to that market place.”

Deputy Sam Mezec accused the Minister of not supporting the employees and their need for fair working rights:

”The terms and conditions being offered to these workers are objectively, vastly inferior to the ones they currently have.”

But Senator Green hit back, saying:

”The wage scales – provided they comply with the law – are entirely a matter for the employing organisation.”

It comes after a recent Scrutiny report accused the Health Department of not giving Family Nursing and Home Care enough notice or information about its plans to cut funding from the charity.

The decision to slash government subsidies from the home care service was announced in September.

Patients then had four months to sign up to transitional financial help.

The Scrutiny Panel said the attempt to make these changes were in a ”short space of time without viable alternatives in place.”

The Panel was pleased with the Health Department’s move to delay the cuts until January next year.

Unite the Union says it’s seeking legal advice on the situation.