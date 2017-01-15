Fly-Tipping On The Rise

Fly-tipping at Jersey’s beauty spots is becoming more regular, according to the National Trust.

The conservation charity has been burdened with removing a large pile of rubbish from one of its sites in St Martin near Victoria Tower.

Lands Manager John Parks says it’s disappointing some islanders don’t protect Jersey’s beautiful environment:

”It’s really not something we want to be doing. There were things like a toilet and an old closet.

”Our membership fund everything that we do, and it’s really not fair on them that we are wasting our time and their money on cleaning up after people.”

He says people who dump rubbish are putting additional pressures on the small organisation and taking away resources that are designed to help animals:

”We are a very small team – we have three rangers. Their role is to look after the natural beauty areas and manage the public spaces and also look after wildlife.

When people do this, we have to waste our time ferrying around rubbish to different places.”

Islanders who catch other people fly-tipping are being asked to contact the National Trust on 01534 483193.