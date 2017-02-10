Flights To Dusseldorf This Summer

We will be able to fly direct to Dusseldorf this summer, after Flybe announced a Saturday service to the German city.

The first flight will take-off on Friday 29th April, with the route to continue running until the end of September.

Flybe’s Chief Revenue Officer, Vincent Hodder, said:

“We look forward to many new customers using this new route. Dusseldorf is a convenient gateway to the Rhine-Ruhr economic region offering direct and convenient access to all the many attractions of the Rhine River, a particularly beautiful area of Germany and that has a wealth of things to offer leisure travellers. We would also expect this service to continue to boost inbound visitors taking advantage of the convenient short one hour 40 minute flight from our new Dusseldorf base.”

Ports of Jersey has welcomed the news, saying it will “benefit of the Island’s inbound tourism sector”.

Key Account & Marketing Director, Myra Shacklady, said:

“We are pleased to see Flybe expand and strengthen its existing Jersey route network by introducing a direct summer service into mainland Europe this year. Not only is Flybe maintaining this long standing and important connection for the benefit of the Island’s inbound tourism sector but it also offers residents another opportunity of a direct travel link to Germany to experience the attractions of the Rhine region.”

In total, 17 routes feature in Flybe’s 2017 Summer schedule from Jersey, offering a choice of up to 185 flights a week.