Flights Scandal Civil Servant Reported To Take Voluntary Redundancy

There are reports that one of the senior civil servants involved in the South Africa flights scandal has accepted voluntary redundancy.

Wayne Gallichan’s office says he is in London, while his email says he is “out of the office” sick.

It’s understood that the Locate Jersey Director has taken voluntary redundancy, with a year’s salary as payout.

Mr Gallichan hit the headlines last year, when he and former Economic Development Department Chief Officer, Mike King, spent £13,000 of taxpayers’ money on business class flights to a mining conference.

Mr King announced his resignation earlier this month, days before he was criticised in a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

He had his initial request for voluntary redundancy rejected, it’s was revealed in the States Assembly this week.

Mr King then opted to resign just days before the highly critical report was made public.

Responding to a question in the States, The Chief Minister said Mr King’s £70,000 departing payment was in his contract and not a payoff.

When approached about Mr Gallichan’s reported voluntary redundancy, the States said that no comment would be made.