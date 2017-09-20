Surf Film Festival Starts Today
20th September 2017
Jersey’s first ever ‘Surf Film Festival’ starts this evening.
St Ouen’s Bay will host five days of live screenings, workshops and beach activities.
It includes an event called ‘Fluro Friday’, which involves doing a group surf in fluorescent clothing.
Festival organiser Rebecca Coley says doing an event like that really helps your mental health.
“There is a lot of science behind the proof that getting in the sea is really good for you. It definitely helps people to just be in the moment and forget any problems they have. The natural thing of being submerged in water, there is definitely something about it that just helps people feel more relaxed.”
The event is partnered up with Jersey National Park, with local legend and wildlife expert Mike Stentiford MBE leading two nature walks there on Sunday.
As well as creating a community spirit, Rebecca also wants to spread another important message.
“I am really keen on trying to get rid of plastic in the bay. Plastic straws, plastic lids and basically any unnecessary plastics that we do not really need in our lives which is just going to end up in the sea. We are just trying to encourage people to be more aware about that.”
A full list of events can be found below:
Wednesday 20 September – Madhatter Surf Shop – Red Houses – 7pm. A night of short films with special guest professional longboarder Belinda Baggs. Free.
Thursday 21 September – Talk Story – 7:30pm. Dinner with some of Jersey’s most talented loal photographers talking about their favourite images of the sea. £30 including 3 course meal.
Friday 22 September – Fluro Friday – Laneez at the White Hut – 3pm – 7pm. An afternoon of music, yoga, fun activities and surf lessons. Free.
Friday 22 September – El Tico – 8pm. An exclusive premiere screening of Keith Malloy’s latest feature film ‘Fishpeople’. Free.
Saturday 23 September – Point of Change – Watersplash – 7:30pm. Exclusive preview of the documentary feature film ‘Point of Change’. £8 entry or £15 including Lloyd Yates.
Saturday 23 September – Lloyd Yates – Watersplash – 9pm. Local singer-songwriter and surfer Lloyd Yates attending an evening of live music. £8 entry or £15 including ‘Point of Change’ film preview.
Sunday 24 September – Given the Movie – Madhatter – 7pm. Free.
Sunday 24 September – Explore Jersey National Park – 10:30am AND 2:30pm. Nature walks with local legend and wildlife expert Mike Stentiford MBE through Jersey National Park. Free.
Festival Pass – £45.
Organisers will ask for donations through the events, with everything raised divided between Surfers Against Sewage, Jersey Recovery College, Bukit Lawang Trust and 5 Gyres.
You can pay for events and register your interest for the free shows by emailing jerseysurffilmfestival@gmail.com.