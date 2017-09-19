Firm Opens Cyber Academy

A new apprenticeship is being offered to students and school-leavers with an interest in online security
Local firm Logicalis has set up a ‘cyber-academy’ to get home-grown talent into the industry.
Security Operation Manager Paul Johnson says the four year long training scheme will improve knowledge of online crime;
“When people think about cyber-crime, they think about people in hoodies, cloaks and gloves sitting in a darkened room. It is not that anymore, things have progressed massively. The more people that understand it could be people just sitting next to you in a cafeteria on a free WiFi hotspot, the better.”
He says they want to make the island a safer place:
“The big aim really is to develop the talent that we have in Jersey, so we can push them into the rest of the island and even further afield. We want Logicalis to be seen as developing these skills to help everybody. This is not just for us, this is to help the island.”
“We’re looking for young people with a passion for IT – the sort of people who might be building their own computer, or coding their own programmes, who are excited by IT and will be able to learn to work in their chosen field to become experts.”