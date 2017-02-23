Firefighters Save Shops From Fire

Nine firefighters have saved a number of businesses following a roof fire in St Helier this afternoon.

Workers – who were repairing the roof – accidentally set fire to timber in a void which then caused smoke logging to the ground floor pharmacy.

Crews managed to put out the blaze by cutting away parts of the structure and using a water jet.

The Parade was temporarily closed to vehicles

No one was hurt in the incident.

Watch Commander Richard Ryan says:

“I would like praise the actions of the staff, who on hearing the alarm actuation Got Out, Stayed Out and Called the Fire Service Out.”