Firefighters Save Shops From Fire
Nine firefighters have saved a number of businesses following a roof fire in St Helier this afternoon.
Workers – who were repairing the roof – accidentally set fire to timber in a void which then caused smoke logging to the ground floor pharmacy.
Crews managed to put out the blaze by cutting away parts of the structure and using a water jet.
The Parade was temporarily closed to vehicles
No one was hurt in the incident.
Watch Commander Richard Ryan says:
“I would like praise the actions of the staff, who on hearing the alarm actuation Got Out, Stayed Out and Called the Fire Service Out.”
Fire in The Parade caused due to roofing repairs now extinguished & smoke cleared from adjacent property. Road now passable. 🔥🚒💦 #greenwatch pic.twitter.com/qtPf5CZXds
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) February 23, 2017