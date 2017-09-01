Navigation
NEWS
Firefighters Rescue Trapped Cow
1st September 2017
Credit: JFRS
A cow was not ‘a-moo-sed’ after getting her head stuck in a water tanker trailer in St John on Thursday morning.
Jersey Fire and Rescue were called to save the calm cow, who was unable to ‘moove’ due to swelling to her neck and jaw.
Credit: JFRS
She was eventually freed after fire crews separated the tank from the trailer chassis using a telescopic handler.
Credit: JFRS
Aside from minor superficial injuries, the cow is said to have appeared unaffected by her 20 minute ordeal.
Fire crews say she was “just keen to get back to the rest of the herd”.
