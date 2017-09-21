Fire At La Collette

21st September 2017

Credit @B28RS Twitter

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the La Collette Reuse and Recycling centre.

 

 

Video Credit: Emanuel Reis
Two fire engines are on the scene.
Crews say the blaze is an electrical fire which has broken out in an outside building.

A number of Channel 103 listeners had earlier reported “thick black smoke” coming from the area.
An eye-witness says the area around Green Island smells “like burning plastic”.

Credit: Emma Thompson

 

Credit: Nathalie Porritt

Credit: Lucy Collings

