Fire At La Collette
21st September 2017
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the La Collette Reuse and Recycling centre.
Video Credit: Emanuel Reis
Two fire engines are on the scene.
Crews say the blaze is an electrical fire which has broken out in an outside building.
FIRE: Crews are currently dealing with a fire in the La Collette recycling centre, 2 fire engines on scene
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) September 21, 2017
Red Watch are at the Recycling Centre. Electrical fire 🔥 in outside building pic.twitter.com/nEkA9lLuNL
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) September 21, 2017
A number of Channel 103 listeners had earlier reported “thick black smoke” coming from the area.
An eye-witness says the area around Green Island smells “like burning plastic”.