Fire at Gloucester Street Restaurant

27th November 2017
A fire at a Chinese restaurant in St Helier has been put out.
At its peak, four fire engines were at the scene at The Mandarin Room restaurant on Gloucester Street.

As of 3 o’clock this afternoon, the fire service has tweeted to say the fire has been put out:

Gloucester Street has now re-opened to traffic:

Jersey Fire & Rescue say it started in the extractor flue and had spread to the top floor:

 Traffic in other areas of town was being diverted to avoid the area.

