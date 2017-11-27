Fire at Gloucester Street Restaurant
27th November 2017
A fire at a Chinese restaurant in St Helier has been put out.
At its peak, four fire engines were at the scene at The Mandarin Room restaurant on Gloucester Street.
As of 3 o’clock this afternoon, the fire service has tweeted to say the fire has been put out:
Fire in Gloucester Street now out. Crews are carrying out final checks and making up equipment/hoses.
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) November 27, 2017
Gloucester Street has now re-opened to traffic:
Both lanes of Gloucester Street are now open. The fire has been fully extinguished and there were no casualties.
— States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) November 27, 2017
Jersey Fire & Rescue say it started in the extractor flue and had spread to the top floor:
Fire in extractor flue of Mandarin Restaurant possible spread to other floors. Firefighter’s in breathing apparatus trying to contain
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) November 27, 2017