Fire at Gloucester Street Restaurant

A fire at a Chinese restaurant in St Helier has been put out.

At its peak, four fire engines were at the scene at The Mandarin Room restaurant on Gloucester Street.

As of 3 o’clock this afternoon, the fire service has tweeted to say the fire has been put out:

Fire in Gloucester Street now out. Crews are carrying out final checks and making up equipment/hoses. — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) November 27, 2017

Gloucester Street has now re-opened to traffic:

Both lanes of Gloucester Street are now open. The fire has been fully extinguished and there were no casualties. — States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) November 27, 2017

Jersey Fire & Rescue say it started in the extractor flue and had spread to the top floor:

Fire in extractor flue of Mandarin Restaurant possible spread to other floors. Firefighter’s in breathing apparatus trying to contain — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) November 27, 2017

Traffic in other areas of town was being diverted to avoid the area.