Fire Destroys St Brelade Garages

A number of people were forced to evacuate their St Brelade homes after a fire in two garages threatened to spread to nearby properties.

13 firefighters were on the scene for “several hours” tackling the blaze, which was reported at 22.45 on Thursday.

The two garages, in Les Quennevais, were destroyed in the incident.

Crew Commander Craig Channing said: “The fire had taken hold very quickly and was in danger of threatening the main property of the house.

“The fire in the secondary garage was particularly difficult for crews to extinguish due to the considerable contents located in the garage and the high possibility of the roof collapsing.”

Nobody was injured.