Financial Sanctions: New Law Comes Into Effect

New legislation allowing Jersey’s government to impose financial sanctions on those suspected of crimes such as money laundering or terrorist financing has come into effect.

The UN Financial Sanctions Law 2017 – which was signed by the External Relations Minister – means that officials can implement restrictions “without delay”.

Any new persons or entities designated by the relevant UN Security Council sanctions committee for the purposes of an asset freeze will be automatically designated in Jersey.

The maximum penalty for breaching the sanctions will also increase from 2 years to 7 years in prison, in addition to a fine.

Senator Philip Bailhache said: “Financial sanctions are an important tool used by the international community to combat threats to international peace and security.

“By bringing into force the United Nations Financial Sanctions (Jersey) Law, Jersey demonstrates the importance it attaches to supporting these actions and reinforces the Island’s commitment to meeting its international obligations.”