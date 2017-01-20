Coin Hoard Removal To Be Completed

The last 25 coins will be extracted from the world’s largest Celtic coin hoard today.

The 2000 year old treasures – which originally belonged to a French tribe – were discovered by local metal detector enthusiasts in Grouville in 2012.

Jersey Heritage staff have spent the last four years delicately extracting and cleaning around 70,000 coins, one at a time.

Neil Mahrer – who’s been leading the project – says the hoard is truly fascinating:

”Because we couldn’t x-ray it because it was just so big, we didn’t actually know what was inside it. Every day as we removed coins we didn’t know what we were going to find.

”We’ve got more jewellery than has ever been found before. There are about 500 coins of a new type that also hasn’t really been seen before.”

Neil says the coins and jewellery were buried on purpose.

”They were deliberately buried on the same day. They dug a hole and poured bag after bag in there. We’re still not sure why.

”At first we thought it was the same date that Julius Caesar was fighting his way through France and we assumed it was being hidden from them. But then later on, we found a coin that makes us think it’s 20 or 30 years later.”

The coins will stay in the island while teams continue examining the artefacts and researching why they were buried in Jersey in the first place.

Jersey Heritage is going to stream the final extraction on Facebook Live at 3.15pm – you can find it here.