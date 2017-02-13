Final Big Gig Acts Announced

Calum Scott and 5 After Midnight will perform at this summer’s Big Gig in the Park.

The two acts will join X Factor Winner Louisa Johnson and headliner Olly Murs at the event on 15 July.

The final line-up was announced on the Channel 103 Breakfast Show.

Calum Scott came to fame when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

His single “Dancing On My Own”, originally recorded by Robyn, reached number 2 on the UK singles chart last year.

5 After Midnight finished as runners-up on the X Factor in 2016.

Simon Cowell quickly signed the 3-piece to his record label, Syco, and their debut single is due before they take to the Howard Davis Park stage.