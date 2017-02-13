Final Big Gig Acts Announced

13th February 2017

Calum Scott and 5 After Midnight will perform at this summer’s Big Gig in the Park.

The two acts will join X Factor Winner Louisa Johnson and headliner Olly Murs at the event on 15 July.

The final line-up was announced on the Channel 103 Breakfast Show.

Calum Scott Credit: Twitter

Calum Scott Credit: @CalumScott on Twitter

Calum Scott came to fame when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

His single “Dancing On My Own”, originally recorded by Robyn, reached number 2 on the UK singles chart last year.

5 After Midnight Credit: @5AfterMidnight on Twitter

5 After Midnight
Credit: @5AfterMidnight on Twitter

5 After Midnight finished as runners-up on the X Factor in 2016.

Simon Cowell quickly signed the 3-piece to his record label, Syco, and their debut single is due before they take to the Howard Davis Park stage.

Share this story: