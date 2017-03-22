Festival Organisers Defend Rise In Pitch Fees

A voluntary group set up to draw more tourists to the Havre des Pas Seaside Festival has defended its decision to increase stall holders’ pitch fees.

The Havre Des Pas Improvement Group says it had no other choice, after the Parish of St Helier withdrew funding for the event.

It comes after traders expressed anger over the fee hike, which will see the cost of setting up shop increase from £200 to £900 for some business owners.

But the improvement group says only alcohol vendors will see this kind of rise in prices – in a bid to make the festival more family-friendly.

Charity, arts and crafts, and food businesses will pay much smaller increases in site costs.

Deputy Scott Wickenden – who sits on the committee – adds that without financial help from the Parish the event must be ”self-funding”, meaning stall holders need to help pay for toilets, electricity and security.

”The Bailiff’s department and the Police set out a minimum requirement of security and services to be able to hold the event, all of which come at a cost.”

Furthermore, traders have complained that Jason Maindonald has been appointed to help run the event, following complaints about last year’s controversial Arctic Village.

But Mr Wickenden has dismissed claims that Mr Maindonald isn’t experienced enough:

”I think it is unfair that the thanks Jason is getting for his tireless charitable work to help set up some of the most loved events around Jersey is to be attacked across social media.

”I would like to thank Jason for the work and support he has given in keeping the Seaside Festival alive.

Deputy Wickenden has also quashed suggestions that local bands are to be replaced by UK tribute acts:

”Some of the feedback that was given at last year’s very successful festival, from people that did not attend, was that they would attend if there was a headline act that you wouldn’t normally see in Jersey.

”For this reason, Jason asked for permission to arrange an act to be brought over from the UK, but this is not going to replace any of the local bands and DJs.”