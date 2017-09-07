Navigation
NEWS
Festival Organiser’s Belongings Stolen
7th September 2017
The organiser of the Weekender Festival claims a backpack containing DJ-ing equipment and his wallet was stolen from the event.
Writing on Facebook, Warren Le Sueur says it’s “out of order” that someone has “lifted” the Grey Herschel bag, which was last seen in the dance tent.
Jersey Police are investigating the alleged theft.
It follows a number of other incidents at music festivals and gigs this summer.
Local band Mozaics had a Go Pro camera stolen while they performed at Groove de Lecq last month.
DJ Stefan Rousseau had earlier lost hard drives – containing the bulk of his music collection – at the Havre des Pas seaside festival.
Singer songwriter Kevin Pallot had equipment worth hundreds of pounds taken from behind the Troubadour pub at the Weighbridge.
Police have not said whether they believe the incidents to be linked.
Jersey Police have also been appealing for information after a man was punched and kicked in the dance tent at the Weekender on Sunday night.
Seven people who attended the festival were treated in hospital after apparently taking ecstasy.
