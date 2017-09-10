Ferry Sailings Cancelled

Bad weather has forced Condor to cancel some of its sailings.
Sunday’s Guernsey-Jersey leg of its St Malo crossing has been pulled.
Inter-islands passengers have been moved on to the firm’s 10:30am departure.
A statement says:
“Passengers due to travel from Jersey to St Malo will now depart at 13:10 and reach the Brittany port at 18:30, via Guernsey.”
Sunday’s sailings of the Liberation are unaffected – with Condor saying conditions are within the ship’s operating limits.
But Monday’s Liberation services to and from Poole are cancelled because of the predicted strong winds of 39 knots and 4-metre high waves.
The Monday morning and lunchtime Rapide rotations between the Channel Islands and France have also been scrapped.
The statement continues:
“In order to accommodate passengers on Monday who have urgent travel requirements between the Islands and the UK, the company is offering affected passengers to arrange travel cross channel with another operator connecting with Condor’s services via St Malo. The calmer weather expected on Monday evening means Condor’s St Malo to Jersey round trip will therefore sail as scheduled and carry those who have been routed from the UK to Brittany.”
Captain Fran Collins, Condor’s Executive Director – Operations, said, “The adverse weather and unseasonable high winds forecasts have fluctuated over recent days. Clearly, the safety of our passengers is our top priority so the changes we are making are to ensure everyone reaches their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.’
Condor says it has extra staff at its call centre to advise passengers of the changes and offer alternative sailings, dates of travel or a full refund.