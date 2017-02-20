Ferries Boosted By Friday’s Fog

1,500 extra passengers travelled by sea over the weekend – after fog disrupted flights.

A number of flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday.

8,000 people subsequently sailed between the UK and the Channel Islands, as the half-term holiday getaway began.

UK passengers returning home at the end of their half-term break are also included in the figures.

A Condor spokesperson said: “Across all our routes, Condor carried 8,000 passengers on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th February, an increase of 1,500 over those booked up to 16th February.

“The increase is made up of foot passengers who were primarily stranded air travellers.

“They are a combination of UK visitors returning home at the end of their half-term holiday, outbound Channel Islanders getting away on theirs, plus other travel.”