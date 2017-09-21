Fears For Winter Flu

There is a warning that winter flu could be particularly prevalent in Jersey this year. Health officials are urging pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and those with long-term medical conditions to get the flu vaccine. They also want children under the age of 11 to be immunised, because they are they most effective at spreading the virus. The nasal spray vaccine will be offered free in all primary schools this term. It involves a “gentle squirt up the nose”. Adults can get their vaccination from their GP or pharmacy. It will cost 10 pounds.

It’s believed a large outbreak in Australia could indicate higher prevalence of the illness on this side of the globe too.