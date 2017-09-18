Fears Over North Of Town Population Density
18th September 2017
The Millennium Town Park would be extended by 50% and 110 new homes built, if plans are approved
Questions are being raised over the potential health impacts for people living near the Town Park, after Andium bought the Jersey Gas site.
It has led to fears about the wellbeing of residents in the densely populated area – and concerns over the number of school places available there.
But the Housing Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, says more homes are needed as Jersey’s population continues to rise.
“There is a shortage of social housing,” she says.
“We know that the gateway list continues to rise, so we must make use of any lands to its full potential, but also recognise that amenity space is important.
“It is a fine balance.”
Deputy Anne Pryke, the Housing Minister
Before Andium bought the gas works, there were plans to build 253 homes on the site.
Instead, the housing company now intends to extend the Millennium Town Park by up to 50%, while still constructing properties.
Underground parking facilities are also likely to be created.
The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft
The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft had wanted the whole area to be turned into green space.
He admits the latest plan is a compromise, but says it is an improvement.
“I’m certainly more comfortable working with Andium than I am with private developers, whose motive is often the bottom line rather than achieving a solution that is better for the community,” he says.
“I think most people will agree that there is a housing crisis and they’re moving very quickly to provide the sort of housing that people need.
“I think as well as open space and parking, I think people will welcome the fact that some housing is going to be included in this scheme.”
The money for the creation of 110 properties will come from Andium’s existing resources.