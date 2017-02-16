Farmers To Comply With New Rural Strategy

Jersey farmers have three years to comply with new environmental rules, or risk losing their government funding.

The island’s new rural strategy – which was launched this week – aims at promoting a sustainable and profitable agricultural industry, while also protecting ecosystems.

Farmers will sign up to an international accreditation scheme, which will see their techniques assessed by an independent auditor every year.

They’ll have to demonstrate how they are looking after wildlife, saving energy and using safe pesticides.

The move follows the discovery of high levels of farming chemicals in Val de la Mare reservoir.

The President of the Jersey Farmers Union, Peter le Maistre, says the new standards are achievable:

”To give you an example, there are about 9 or 10 growers out of 60 who have it already.

”It’s obtainable by everyone.

”It does take time and perhaps a small amount of money, but it’s really down to taking a little bit more care.”

He says the industry knows it has an important part to play in looking after Jersey:

”If you think of my European countries farming takes place in one area of the country and then the rest of the country is urban or by the beach. But in Jersey, we are a small island and we farming where people live.

”We’ve had problems with nitrates in water and that sort of thing. We want to address these issues.”