Farewell Service For Departing Dean

A farewell service will be held this afternoon for the Dean of Jersey, who is leaving the island at the end of the month.

The Very Reverend Bob Key – who has been the leader of the church of England in Jersey since 2005 – will be taking up a position with the Archbishop’s Evangelism Task Force in the UK.

His new job will see him acting as an advocate between Cathedrals and larger churches for the beacon events as part of the national initiative “Thy Kingdom Come 2017.”

Today’s Valedictory Service – to which all are welcome – takes place at the Town Church at 4 o’clock.