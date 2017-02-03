Famous Historian Passes Away

Tributes are being paid to a famous Channel Islands historian, who’s passed away.

Michael Ginns became a founding member of the Channel Islands Occupation Society.

The 89 year old researched and wrote many books – and was particularly well known for his work on the occupation in Jersey.

His writing was inspired by his personal experience as a prisoner of war in Germany in the Second World War.

The Channel Islands Occupation Society has paid tribute to Mr Ginns on their Facebook page: