Family Recipes Needed

Islanders are being ask to reveal ”secret” recipes to help a young group of entrepreneurs put together a cookbook.

The Year 6 students from Helvetia House School are hoping to publish a book filled with family favourites that have a unique twist.

They’re calling for recipes for every type of dish, including hearty soups, stews, salads and cakes.

10 year old Jessica Cadiou says they need people to list the ingredients as well as the instructions on how to use them:

”We want secret recipes – new recipes that no one else has thought of, just your family.

”If you do have any recipes, could you please write down the ingredients and then what to do with them.”

Jessica says they want to uncover culinary treasures to share with the whole island:

”No one else might not know them so then if you share that with everybody then they might really like it too and it might be handed down in other generations.”

The students will donate all proceeds from the book to local charities and to buy new desks for the school.

Islanders are being asked to send their recipes to gemhemjacket@gmail.com