Family Members Found Strangled Ana (51)

Forensic work has concluded at a property in Victoria Street where a 51-year-old woman was found strangled.

30 police officers continue to pursue more than 100 lines of enquiry in relation to Ana Maria Rebelo’s “suspicious death” in St Helier.

The 51-year-old is believed to have returned home at 20:30 on Monday 3rd April.

Family members found her body the following morning.

They continue to be supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.

With no signs of forced entry at the property, officers have reiterated that there is no suggestion of a risk to the community.

A week since Ana Maria died, Jersey Police have once again appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 612 612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.