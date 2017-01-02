‘False Alarm’ Leads To ‘Full-Scale’ Sea Search

A “full-scale search” of the cliffs and waters around Greve de Lecq took place on New Year’s Eve, following reports of screams and shouts for help.

Emergency services responded to a call at 18.16 on Saturday evening, as islanders prepared to ring in 2017.

The fire service inshore rescue boat and St Catherine’s life boat were dispatched, while Police officers using drones searched the cliffs for someone in trouble.

After a two hour search, the incident was found to have been a false alarm, and the effort was called off.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Watch Commander, Richard Ryan, said: “Although a false alarm, this incident showed how well all of the States of Jersey emergency services work together in times of urgency.”