Failed Vote Of No Confidence In Employment Board

A vote of no confidence in the States Employment Board has been defeated 30 votes to 13, following a lengthy and heated debate in the Chamber today

The move was brought forward after an eye surgeon – who was due start work in Jersey in 2012 – says he was unfairly dismissed.

Doctor Amar Alwitry had his job offer removed before his first shift, and says it was because he questioned certain practices at the hospital.

A subsequent report revealed his treatment by the Board – which is responsible for public sector employees – was “appalling”.

Deputy Mike Higgins says this is why he brought the vote of no confidence:

”This stated that the States Employment Board deliberately and unlawfully chose to breach Mr Alwitry’s contract of employment. If the States Employment Board are not held to account for their actions then no existing or future States employee can be certain that their contractually rights will be upheld”

Deputy Higgins also says that the Board has “smeared Dr Alwitry’s name to justify their actions”, adding they “deny they have done anything wrong.”

But Health Minister Andrew Green defended the States Employment Board:

”The Solicitor General points out in his report that Mr Alwitry did not seek a single meeting with clinical directors or any of the management at the Hospital to discuss safety concerns.

”He did not raise any concerns with Hospital staff until his email to the Clinical Director dated the 7th of October, 2012 – the last email he ever sent to hospital management.”

