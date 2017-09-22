Excitement Building Ahead Of Super League Triathlon
22nd September 2017
Final preparations are being made for Jersey to stage the Super League Triathlon this weekend.
Fifty of the world’s top male and female athletes are in the island to compete in the race that’ll be broadcast across the globe.
The event’s being staged around the St Helier Waterfront, and hundreds of sports fans are expected to watch from various spots including a big screen near Castle Quay.
Jonny Brownlee is one of the bigger names competing – he says he has loved his time here so far.
“One thing that has been really nice is how well we have been welcomed here. I have been to the local triathlon clubs and signed pretty much every bit of clothing all the guys are wearing! I did a running session with them and it is great to see they love triathlon and love sport.”
There will be two different formats for the competitors. One is called the ‘Triple Mix’, which will involve swimming, cycling and running. The winner will be the athlete with the lowest time across the three stages.
The other format – called ‘The Eliminator’ – also comprises three stages of swim-bike-run. Athletes who finish below a certain threshold after each stage are eliminated. The last person standing will win the Eliminator title.
Jonny says these formats are different to what he is used to.
“I have never done this kind of format before, normally a triathlon in the Olympics takes two hours and this is three lots of twenty minute races. The order of a triathlon is normally swim, bike, run and even that is mixed up in a different order. The course is very different, we don’t normally race on a circuit this compact. There will be a lot of twists and turns which makes it more exciting.”
His brother Alistair will not be competing because of injury, but he is in the island and will be involved as part of a commentary team.
Jonny admits that his brother’s presence has upped the ante.
“I haven’t really seen him to be honest, he has spent most of his time surfing! I am actually quite nervous about it (Alistair commentating) because if I don’t race as well as I hope, he will be attacking me in the commentary box and asking me some tough questions at the end!”
One of the athletes Jonny will be going up against is Jersey’s very own Dan Halksworth.
He reckons he has a big job on his hands this weekend.
“There has been huge support from friends, family and everyone that I know. Jersey is a small place and you kind of know everyone! It is nice to have that support, I’m just trying to keep realistic with my expectations. I am going to have to go full gas for every single race.”
The male competitors have already competed in a similar event earlier this year in New Zealand, but it is a new experience for the female athletes this weekend.
Non Stanford says any of them could win.
“I think it is exciting for all of us. I don’t think anyone really knows how well everyone is going to do. Lots of the girls have raced all season, but I haven’t so hopefully I will be fresh!”
It is the first time that Jersey is hosting the event, which starts from 9 on both Saturday and Sunday.
A full list of when the races start through the weekend are below:
Saturday – 9am – Corporate Mix Relay
Saturday – 1:20pm – Men’s Triple Mix Race
Saturday – 4pm – Women’s Triple Mix Race
Sunday – 9am – Corporate Mix Relay Race
Sunday – 1:20pm – Women’s Eliminator Race
Sunday – 4pm – Men’s Eliminator Race