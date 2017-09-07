Ex-Bailiff Calls For Referendum On The Role
7th September 2017
The External Relations Minister, Senator Philip Bailhache
The public should be asked in a referendum if they want to scrap the Bailiff’s role in the States of Jersey.
That is the call from Senator Sir Philip Bailhache, who has previously held the position and whose brother Sir William is currently in post.
Sir William Bailhache, Jersey’s Bailiff
Next week politicians are being asked to vote on removing the Bailiff as President of the States and replacing him with an elected speaker from within the Assembly’s benches.
Senator Bailhache has lodged an amendment, saying that even if the States want the change, it should only go ahead if the majority of the public also vote in favour of a separation of the Bailiff’s powers.
He wants a referendum on the same day islanders go the polls next May to choose a new government – at an estimated cost of £20,000.
It is being seen as a further sign of a ministerial split, as the External relations Minister is at odds with the Chief Minister who is supporting an end to the Bailiff’s dual role.