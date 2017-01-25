Environment Report ‘Inaccurate’ – Minister

The Environment Minister has hit back at an independent report into Jersey’s ecosystems, labelling it “sensationalist”.

Last week, Save Our Shoreline Jersey (SOSJ) handed a report to politicians detailing its concerns that asbestos, farming pesticides and badly disposed waste are harming the island’s environment.

It called the environment a “disaster zone”.

But Deputy Steve Luce says the document doesn’t offer any new revelations.

He says: “I certainly don’t see our environment as a ‘disaster’, I don’t see it ‘on the tipping edge’ at all.

“They’re featuring issues which have been there for a long time in many cases, but in every case we felt every issue they raised we are already taking note of, and we are already taking action.”

The Environment Minister has labelled the report as “sensationalist”, and noted a number of “inaccuracies”.

A number of these are in relation to the island’s water quality, which is a key focus of SOSJ’s document.

Deputy Luce says:

The Environment and Infrastructure Departments are working together to improve water quality and have adopted many recommendations made in a previous scrutiny panel review.

The States-approved five-year water management plan is in place.

Water quality in Jersey is improving: stream quality is higher, average nitrate levels are falling, pollution incidents and storm overspills are reducing.

The Action for Cleaner Water Group is improving agricultural and horticultural practices and fertiliser use is reducing

A planned new sewage treatment works will improve the quality of treated waste flowing to St Aubin.

Sea lettuce is a global problem. The key focus of the Environment Department’s work is to reduce nitrates at source

He concludes: “We’re really starting to, I think, get to grips with these issues.

“We’ve got a ‘Cleaner Water’ working group which is doing great things, we’ve got a new water plan which is recently published: we are making efforts, and we’re making progress.”