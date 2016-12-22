Environment Minister Addresses Levy Concerns

The Environment Minister says he understands concerns about the proposed introduction of a construction levy.

The department is currently investigating whether to tax private and commercial builders to raise money to upgrade St Helier.

The Chamber of Commerce says development in Jersey is at risk of ‘grinding to a halt’ if the government introduces the levy.

However, Deputy Steve Luce, says he won’t consider anything that is detrimental to the building industry:

“What I want to do first is to see that the scheme that I might propose is viable. At the moment we’re waiting for a report – if that comes back to me in the new year showing it isn’t possible, I certainly won’t be going ahead.”

The government is investigating whether this is a good way to make revenue to spend on the rejuvenation of St Helier.

Deputy Steve Luce says the area would be the best place to focus the finances:

“I think everybody across the island should contribute, as we all benefit from a better St Helier and we know in the future that we’ll need to help more people live in St Helier so we can keep our green areas in good condition.”