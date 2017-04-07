Entire Lifeboat Crew Resign

The St Helier lifeboat is expected to be out of service for the “next couple of days” after its entire crew resigned.

It comes after Coxswain Andy Hibbs was dismissed by the RNLI “with immediate effect”.

The boat’s 25 crew members and its management team have subsequently chosen to resign in protest.

An RNLI spokesperson says Mr Hibbs was asked to stand down due to “breaches” of the organisation’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

A statement says: “Other volunteers have chosen to step down, which has forced the RNLI to declare the St Helier lifeboats off service temporarily.

“The RNLI has a duty of care to our volunteers and those we rescue, and must provide a safe and effective lifesaving service.

“We understand the impact of standing down volunteers and we do not take such decisions lightly.

“We are working hard to bring in extra support and put the St Helier all-weather lifeboat back on service in the next couple of days.

“In the meantime, we are working with our colleagues across the emergency services to provide an effective maritime rescue service.

“Out of respect to all those involved in this confidential process we cannot go into more detail.”

Former St Helier Lifeboat crew member Paul Battrick – who served for 13 years and brought Mr Hibbs onto the crew – has described it as a “sad day”.

He is hoping the RNLI will “see sense”.

Meanwhile, Guernsey’s Coastguard has been asked to provide cover.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Peter Gill says: “The St. Peter Port lifeboat station has been advised that the St. Helier lifeboat is currently unavailable and withdrawn from service.

“When a lifeboat is unavailable, flank lifeboat stations are advised and Search and Rescue cover is extended and thereby provided.”

