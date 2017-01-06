Enough Family Employment Rights?

The Employment Forum is looking into whether family employment rights in Jersey need to be extended.

Parents are being asked if current maternity and parental leave is flexible enough for people to comfortably balance work and home responsibilities.

Mothers are currently entitled to two weeks paid maternity leave and six weeks unpaid.

Other rights include:

paid time off for the pregnant employee to attend antenatal care appointments

an extra 10 weeks maternity leave for an employee with 15 months service

the right to return to work after statutory maternity leave

2 weeks unpaid parental leave

8 weeks adoption leave, or 18 weeks for an employee with 15 months service

the right to request flexible working for employees with caring responsibilities

protection against detriment and dismissal for associated reasons

They were introduced in 2015.

The panel’s review will include a three month public consultation period asking parents what changes should be made to the following:

Longer periods of maternity, parental and adoption leave

Allowing a longer period of leave to be shared by two parents

Giving surrogate parents rights to leave

Time off to attend antenatal appointments for fathers and partners

Time off to attend adoption appointments for adoptive parents

The right to request flexible working for all employees, not just those with

caring responsibilities.

Helen Ruelle is the chair of the forum:

She said the review aims to not only improve life for families but also for employers:

”That they are able to retain staff, so that they don’t lose people that might otherwise be lost if they aren’t able to balance their caring and working commitments. It’s really striking that balance between working and home and that’s really what we want to hear about.”

