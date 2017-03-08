Emergency Training Exercise Continues

Firefighters will battle a blaze following a fake ferry collision, as part of the largest emergency training exercise in Jersey’s history.

Authorities will then attempt to get surviving passengers off the vessel with help from the UK army.

A simulated crash between a high speed ferry and a cruise ship took place in Jersey waters yesterday, sparking a full-scale response from emergency services.

200 people – including UK and Guernsey officials – are involved in the four-day test.

This morning, teams will put out the fire onboard, while actors – who have been hired to play passengers – will then be rescued from the vessel and sent to a survivor centre.

Actors now being made up with injuries in preparation for the exercise #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/y5jKsMOKoU — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) March 8, 2017

Some nasty injuries for the exercise #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/4yK5pJzcaB — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) March 8, 2017

Medical officials will practise dealing with dozens of burns victims and casualties.

The exercise aims to ensure local emergency services are experienced, and prepared to deal with disasters.