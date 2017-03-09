Emergency Exercise ‘Went Well’

Any longer term issues will be discussed today, now the main part of this week’s emergency exercise has happened.

A staged incident saw a ferry fire at Elizabeth Harbour with casualties being evacuated into a survivors reception centre yesterday. States of Jersey Police helped to co-ordinate the rescue efforts – as they would if there were a real accident.

Inspector Chris Beechey says it’s all gone well from a police point of view:

‘everything has gone according to plan, from a police perspective. We’re learning lots, which

of course is the most important part of any major incident exercise as it will identify areas which we can improve for the future’.

The emergency exercise will return to the land today with a command team meeting at the Army Reserves Centre before an Emergencies Council meeting this afternoon. That will consider longer term recovery issues.

Hundreds of people were involved with the emergency exercise including people acting as casualties. Of those we spoke to, they enjoyed it and said it was a great experience:

‘None of us were injured, we were rallied to put our life belts on and moved to another part of the boat to wait to be rescued. As we got off the boat we realised how much damage was done and that the boat was on fire’.

‘Interesting and fun. It was eye opening, most of all. You can actually see how many different groups of people are involved in such a large incident’.