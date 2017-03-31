Email Row Breaks Out Over ‘Misleading’ Claims

The Chief Minister has been accused of “misleading” the States Assembly, after he claimed that the number of people on low incomes in the island is falling.

An email row has broken out between Jersey’s politicians, in response to Senator Ian Gorst’s answer to a written question earlier this month.

On 14th March, the Chief Minister said “relative low income is reducing”.

Deputy Geoff Southern has now written an open letter challenging Senator Gorst, saying he has “failed to produce one iota of evidence that this statement is factual.”

It has led to a rush of responses from States Members.

Deputy Mike Higgins says he “fully endorses” the Reform politician’s letter, and adds: “The quality of information and answers to questions from States Members is appalling and in some areas borders on contempt for Members of the States and for the public at large.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Richard Renouf says Senator Gorst’s claim “is a contradiction of current statistical information contained in the latest Jersey Household Income Distribution Survey.”

He adds: “Ministers should not make categorical statements using precise statistical terms which promote a view of the economy but are not grounded in statistical evidence.”

In response, the Chief Minister says: “We saw economic growth of 5% in 2014 and a further 2.2% in 2015, more than double the forecast.

“The economy is clearly moving in the right direction, however I accept that until we have the next income distribution survey, we cannot be definitive about these complex interacting factors.

“The next such survey is due in 2020 but I am working to bring it forward as it seems to me that this is an important piece of work.

“I hope this statement of intent is an indication of the importance I place on this issue.”

Dissatisfied with his response, Deputy Sam Mézec has subsequently pushed Senator Gorst to “withdraw and apologise for making the statement that ‘relative low income is reducing'”.

The Chief Minister is yet to issue a further reply.