Electoral Reform To Be Debated

A plan to save Jersey taxpayers up to £233,000 by reducing the number of States Members will be debated today.

Deputy Andrew Lewis – the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee – has put forward the proposal, which would see the island divided into six constituencies.

The number of politicians would also be reduced from 49 to 44.

It comes after 80% of islanders voted for change in a 2013 referendum.

The Reform Party’s Chairman, Deputy Sam Mézec, is backing the plan.

He says: “Under the current system St Mary has one States Member for every 800 people; St Helier has one for every 3,000 people.

“That’s clearly wrong and unfair.

“The system is over-complicated; we don’t need three types of States Member, we should be looking towards having a system where we have just one type of States Member, elected in equal sized constituencies, where everybody has the same number of votes.

“That’s the fairest and simplest system.”

A debate on the issue begins at 9.30 this morning