Eight Rescued From Stranded Yacht

Eight people have been rescued after their yacht struck rocks in Gorey Harbour.
Fire and Rescue and the St Catherine lifeboat launched last night to recover the stricken 45 foot French vessel.
It has run aground on the reef west of the harbour entrance.
The RNLI went out at 9.30pm, with the Fire Service Inshore Rescue boat launched a short time later to help. A nearly fishing boat also assisted.
The rescue effort was hampered by strong winds, the sea state, and the yacht being so close to the sea wall.
After and hour they managed to get the boat onto a visitor mooring.
It had suffered some damage, but none of the eight people onboard were hurt.
Crew Commander Craig Channing:
“This incident typifies the teamwork and perseverance of various rescue organisations and local seafarers alike, coming to the aid of a vessel in distress”. “The conditions and vulnerable position of the vessel meant all three boats on scene were working together in close proximity of each other, rocks and other vessels moored in the harbour, and that Jersey Fire and Rescue would like to thank the private fishing vessel for their much needed assistance”.