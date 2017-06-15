Efforts To Reduce Runaways

Leaflets are being given to young people in Jersey that choose to run away, or are thinking about.
Separate handouts have been made for parents with advice about what to do if their child goes missing.
It is part of joint efforts by Jersey Police and the Youth Service to tackle the growing number of missing person reports, and to reduce the risk of runaways coming to any harm.
80% of the 522 people police looked for last year were under 18.
Already this year 305 people have been reported missing, suggesting the problem is growing.
Runaways will now be interviewed by a youth worker within 72 hours of returning home.
Principal Youth Officer Mark Capern explains what they’ll be asking:
“Where did they go, what did they get up to, were there any concerns, the reasons they ran away. This could happen to any child at any time where they have decided to run away from home. We want to make sure they are safe and well and get that information. Also the youth workers have got that relationship with some of them – not all of them – and they can use that relationship to check out that they’re ok.”
Once young people are found they will be taken home by a police officer, who will do welfare checks to ensure their immediate safety.
Acting Chief Inspector Mark Hafey says:
“History tells us that those people who are frequently missing are at a greater risk of becoming involved in sexual exploitation or other areas of crime and it is hoped that this improved way of managing and working with missing young persons will reduce further missing person episodes.”
The average cost to police of each missing person report is £1,300. That means the force spent an estimated £680,000 in 2016 looking for missing people.
The new initiative follows consultation with young people, parents and support services.