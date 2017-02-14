Education Minister Faces Censure Vote

The Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans, is facing a vote of censure in the States Chamber today, as a row over cuts to Newly Qualified Teachers’ pay continues.

Deputy Geoff Southern says Deputy Bryans has made “false statements” when comparing Jersey and UK pay scales.

It comes after States Members backed plans to reduce teachers’ pay by £8,000 a year.

Thousands of people have since signed a petition against the cuts.

Deputy Bryans says there has been “no attempt to mislead the Assembly”, as Jersey and UK pay scales are different.

He says that while teachers on the mainland start work on pay level 1, in Jersey, they start on pay level 3.

Despite the pay cuts, Deputy Bryans insists teachers based here will still earn more than their UK counterparts.

Today’s sitting begins at 9.30 am.