Education Is Key In Tackling Childhood Obesity

A healthy food advocate is reassuring parents they’re not completely to blame for the levels of childhood obesity in Jersey.

A third of 10 and 11 year olds in the island are overweight or obese, according to a Jersey Child Measurement programme report.

It reveals that where children live has an effect on obesity rates.

37 % of ten and eleven year olds living in semi-urban parishes such as St Clement or St Saviour are classed as overweight, compared with 22% in rural areas.

Melissa Nobrega from Caring Cooks says parents are working longer hours which makes it difficult to prepare meals:

”They don’t necessarily have time to prepare a meal from scratch. They leave the house at 7.30am and get home at 6pm. When you’ve got young children, they’ve got homework to do and they need to be in bed early.

”Unfortunately that’s just the way we live our lives and it’s no fault of any parents.”

Melissa has been working with schools and government departments to introduce measures to try to improve young peoples’ diets.

”We are working with the Health Improvement Department and other agencies around the island to tackle things like this – we need to be mindful that is no one’s fault.”

She says education is key in helping youngsters understand from a young age what is and isn’t good for you.

”I do think it starts with education and change starts with children. If you support them in knowing what is good for their bodies like reducing fat, sugar and salt then they will better understand.

”Also getting children to make their own meals, because it’s proven children are more likely to eat their meal if they made it.”