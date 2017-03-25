Earth Hour Recognised In Jersey

Gorey Castle, Liberation Square and Fort Regent are just some of the places that will be plunged into darkness this evening, as part of Earth Hour. Millions of people worldwide are being asked to turn off their lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Jane Burns, who’s the Eco-Active programme Manager at the Environment Department, is encouraging people here to join in:

‘Lights on stand out buildings will be turned off and plunged into darkness, so places like the Dome on Fort Regent will go off. This is about non-essential lights and making a statement and it’s something everyone can join in with.’

She says it’s about raising awareness.

‘It’s getting people to think about their behaviour and the impact it has on the environment. It’s a really small gesture, turning off your lights for an hour, but the idea is that we do it on a global scale and when we all come together and do it, it actually makes quite a dramatic statement that people do care about the environment. When in Jersey when we’ve done it over the past few years, people have noticed things, like they can see the stars better.’