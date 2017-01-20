Durrell Mourns Death of Gentle Lemur

The world’s oldest Gentle Lemur held in captivity has sadly died at Durrell aged 26.

Fali was just a few months old when Lee and Gerard Durrell bought him and nine other lemurs to Jersey following a trip to Madagascar in 1990.

Lee Durrell says she still remembers the journey to Jersey:

“It seems only yesterday that Gerry and I were at Lake Alaotra, tracking down Bandro (the Malagasy name for the gentle lemur) for the breeding programme back in Jersey.

”I well remember the youngster Fali escaping from his travelling crate and climbing the curtains in our hotel room where we kept all the Bandro before their long journey to Jersey.”

The animal are in serious danger because their natural habitats are being cleared to make way for rice farms.

Fali has been the most successful breeder in European zoos – 76 out 100 Gentle Lemurs held in captivity are his descendants.

Mammal Keeper Maddie Rusman says Fali has played a big part in keeping the species alive:

”He was actually very important. The fact that 76 are related to Fali means he’s done his job so to speak.”

She added he will be missed:

”It’s always sad when you lose an animal – he was such a sweet little boy. It was always a pleasure to say ‘hello’ to him in the morning. He was very special to us.”