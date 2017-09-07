Drone Ban For Air Display

7th September 2017
Drones are banned from flying over Jersey during next week’s air show.
The Director of Civil Aviation has issued an exclusion notice – to ensure the safety of participants and other air traffic.
The ban will run from 1pm-6pm next Wednesday afternoon (13th September) and midday until 6pm on Thursday 14th – the day of the display.
It extends to three miles out to sea.

