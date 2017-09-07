Navigation
Drone Ban For Air Display
7th September 2017
Drones are banned from flying over Jersey during next week’s air show.
The Director of Civil Aviation has issued an exclusion notice – to ensure the safety of participants and other air traffic.
The ban will run from 1pm-6pm next Wednesday afternoon (13th September) and midday until 6pm on Thursday 14th – the day of the display.
It extends to three miles out to sea.
