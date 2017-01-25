Drivers Warned After Ice-Related Accidents

Drivers are urged to take extra care on the roads this morning, following a number of ice-related accidents in recent days.

Two cyclists were taken to A&E on Tuesday following an incident on La Haule Hill, while a 59-year-old man was hospitalised on Monday after his car ended up on its side at Anne Port.

Another driver was lucky to escape unhurt when a car turned over on Mont a La Brun in St Brelade.

Inspector Tim Barnes, from Jersey Police, has some advice for staying safe in the cold weather.

“Plan your journey and leave home in good time,” he says.

“The more time you have to get to your destination, the less likely you are going to rush.

“It’s key to drive smoothly.”

He continues: “Accelerate slowly, and when you need to slow down you break very gently and steer very gently.

“If you do all those things you are less likely to skid on any ice.”



Inspector Barnes has a particular warning for those on two wheels, saying that the conditions are particularly dangerous for cyclists and motorcyclists.

“If you think about the amount of tyre on the road surface, there is far less on the road to actually give you some grip or steer,” he says.

“Everything you do, you’ve got to do it very carefully and smoothly.”